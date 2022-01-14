One child was injured, and a school was damaged in the Baghdad rocket attack, UNICEF Representative says

Shafaq News/ the UNICEF Representative in Iraq, Sheema SenGupta, urged to protect children and schools in Iraq.

"A child and a woman were injured, and a school was damaged in a rocket attack last night in Baghdad." She said in a statement.

"Children must be protected from attacks at all times. Schools and homes must be safe at all times.

"We wish the injured child and woman a speedy recovery. Nothing justifies attacks on civilians, including children and women. UNICEF calls on all parties to fulfill their obligation, under international law, to protect children at all times. All children in Iraq deserve to live their lives without the constant threat of violence." The Representative added.

"Schools should be protected. They are a place of sanctuary for children to learn and fulfill their potential. Attacks on schools and education facilities are one of the six grave violations against children. As per the Safe Schools Declaration, endorsed by Iraq in May 2015, attacks on schools expose students and education personnel to harm, deny large numbers of children and students their right to education and so deprive communities of the foundations on which to build their future". SenGupta said.

ON THURSDAY, the U.S. Army C-RAM intercepted two of three rockets launched towards the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the rockets were launched from Karara area of Dora region, south of the Baghdad."

The U.S. air defense system intercepted two rockets while the third fell in the vicinity of the Embassy.

For its part, the Embassy said on Twitter, "The U.S. Embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq's security, sovereignty, and international relations. We have long said that these sorts of reprehensible attacks are an assault not just on diplomatic facilities but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself."