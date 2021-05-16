Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One billion dinar per candidate, parliamentary bloc raising questions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-16T15:28:30+0000
One billion dinar per candidate, parliamentary bloc raising questions

Shafaq News/ The head of Bayariq Al-Khair Parliamentary Bloc revealed on Sunday a big shift within political parties which have been granting one billion dinar in campaign financing money to each of their candidates, and called on the High Commission to apply the Assets Declaration Act and track down the source of the financing.

MP Mohammed al-Khalidi said to Shafaq News Agency, "Affluent plitical parties within the government have taken advantage of their position and used political money to promote electoral campaigns," adding, “Some political parties have granted one billion dinar to each of their candidates to finance their electoral campaigns.”

Al-Khalidi added, “Some candidates have carried out big projects at a cost of up to one billion dinar, such as setting up water and sanitary networks and paving roads in villages and the countryside in order to sway the balance of votes in their favor in areas within their electoral constituencies.”

He stressed, “The High Electoral Commission must demand today the application of the Assets Declaration Act and track down the source of money being spent by some political parties.”

Elections are expected to be held on October 10th of 2021, based on the vote of the Iraqi parliament during its session of January 19th 2021, amid government pledges to conduct fair elections away from the power of weapons and political money.

related

Inflation rate in Iraq rose by 5.6% in the first third of 2021, official says

Date: 2021-05-12 12:15:32
Inflation rate in Iraq rose by 5.6% in the first third of 2021, official says

Gulf War syndrome "likely caused by sarin nerve gas" not depleted uranium munitions, study finds

Date: 2021-02-19 21:17:56
Gulf War syndrome "likely caused by sarin nerve gas" not depleted uranium munitions, study finds

Anti-Narcotics officers to be empowered to handling with drug traffickers

Date: 2021-03-24 19:55:23
Anti-Narcotics officers to be empowered to handling with drug traffickers

Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Date: 2021-05-16 12:00:15
Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Head of the Iraqi Journalists Union died today

Date: 2021-02-23 07:12:13
Head of the Iraqi Journalists Union died today

President of the Iraqi Turkmen Front resigned for unknown cause

Date: 2021-03-26 20:09:54
President of the Iraqi Turkmen Front resigned for unknown cause

Six people sentenced to death in the crime of Al-Wathba

Date: 2020-10-21 13:29:03
Six people sentenced to death in the crime of Al-Wathba

Iraq exceptionally grants entry visas to the citizens of 36 countries

Date: 2021-02-23 10:03:16
Iraq exceptionally grants entry visas to the citizens of 36 countries