One ISIS terrorist killed and several IEDs dismantled in Saladin

Shafaq News / A leader in Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi revealed on Sunday that an ISIS terrorist had been killed, several IEDs were dismantled, and tunnels were destroyed, during a security operation in Makhoul mountains, north of Saladin.

The commander of the Support Brigade of the 51st Brigade of Al-Hashd, Mahmoud Al-Jumaili, told Shafaq News agency, "the operations aim to clear the areas extending from Khanuqa Mountains to al-Fatha sector (north of Saladin) and the border areas."

Meanwhile, The Security Media Cell announced that the Iraqi Air Force and International Coalition planes carried out a series of airstrikes on terrorist targets, according to a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

On Sunday morning, a joint military combing operation was launched at northern Saladin mountains to pursue ISIS terrorists.