Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

One ISIS terrorist killed and several IEDs dismantled in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-08T10:44:20+0000
One ISIS terrorist killed and several IEDs dismantled in Saladin

Shafaq News / A leader in Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi revealed on Sunday that an ISIS terrorist had been killed, several IEDs were dismantled, and tunnels were destroyed, during a security operation in Makhoul mountains, north of Saladin.

 The commander of the Support Brigade of the 51st Brigade of Al-Hashd, Mahmoud Al-Jumaili, told Shafaq News agency, "the operations aim to clear the areas extending from Khanuqa Mountains to al-Fatha sector (north of Saladin) and the border areas."

Meanwhile, The Security Media Cell announced that the Iraqi Air Force and International Coalition planes carried out a series of airstrikes on terrorist targets, according to a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

On Sunday morning, a joint military combing operation was launched at northern Saladin mountains to pursue ISIS terrorists.

related

PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-06 17:22:50
PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

A new strategy to pursue ISIS terrorists and thwart their attacks

Date: 2020-09-01 08:40:42
A new strategy to pursue ISIS terrorists and thwart their attacks

Joint Iraqi forces launch military operation on ISIS positions

Date: 2020-05-05 11:10:54
Joint Iraqi forces launch military operation on ISIS positions

Security forces and civilians foil an ISIS attack in Jalawla

Date: 2020-10-22 19:03:37
Security forces and civilians foil an ISIS attack in Jalawla

Iraq security forces arrest 14 ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-08-19 09:48:14
Iraq security forces arrest 14 ISIS terrorists

National Security Forces arrest 3 ISIS members

Date: 2020-09-04 12:45:23
National Security Forces arrest 3 ISIS members

PMF arrest ISIS princes and leaders in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-09 14:40:58
PMF arrest ISIS princes and leaders in Kirkuk

Iraq ‘intelligence arrests two ISIS members related to Al-Khailania massacre

Date: 2020-11-02 07:23:14
Iraq ‘intelligence arrests two ISIS members related to Al-Khailania massacre