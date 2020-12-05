One ISIS member killed in Makhoul Mountains

Shafaq News /Iraqi army launched on Saturday an operation in Makhoul Mountains which resulted one dead of ISIS. A security source said today.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Iraqi army and police destroyed strongholds for ISIS and killed one of its members in Makhoul.

The source added “operations are continuing to prevent any possible attacks on civilians or security forces.”

The Makhoul Mountains locate among 3 Iraqi governorates, it contains the largest strongholds for ISIS and Al Qaeda.