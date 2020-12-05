Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

One ISIS member killed in Makhoul Mountains

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-05T12:00:24+0000
One ISIS member killed in Makhoul Mountains

Shafaq News /Iraqi army launched on Saturday an operation in Makhoul Mountains which resulted one dead of ISIS. A security source said today.

 The source told Shafaq News agency that Iraqi army and police destroyed strongholds for ISIS and killed one of its members in Makhoul.

 The source added “operations are continuing to prevent any possible attacks on civilians or security forces.”

 The Makhoul Mountains locate among 3 Iraqi governorates, it contains the largest strongholds for ISIS and Al Qaeda.

 

related

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

ISIS militant kills his sister for her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-09-03 19:57:22
ISIS militant kills his sister for her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

Iraq announces an official holiday tomorrow

Date: 2019-12-09 09:42:22
Iraq announces an official holiday tomorrow

One ISIS terrorist killed and another wounded on the Kirkuk-Tikrit road

Date: 2020-11-15 09:29:42
One ISIS terrorist killed and another wounded on the Kirkuk-Tikrit road

Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Al-Miqdadiyah

Date: 2020-08-21 19:24:06
Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Al-Miqdadiyah

Germany sentence Algerian woman for enslaving three Yazidi women

Date: 2019-10-17 15:36:15
Germany sentence Algerian woman for enslaving three Yazidi women

Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in different areas in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-05 17:47:13
Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in different areas in Iraq

Hours before assuming his post, an ISIS official is killed

Date: 2020-09-07 17:04:04
Hours before assuming his post, an ISIS official is killed