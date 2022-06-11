Report

On the anniversary of Mosul's fall, IHCHR calls for justice before international courts 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-11T10:04:35+0000
On the anniversary of Mosul's fall, IHCHR calls for justice before international courts 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Higher Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) commemorated the eighth anniversary of the fall of Mosul into the hands of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) group, urging the international community, humanitarian organizations, and the relevant parties in the Iraqi government to help the city rebuild and recover. 

"The anniversary of July 10, 2014, and its repercussions, represent the worst era humanity has witnessed for human rights," IHCHR said in a press release on Saturday, "it depicts the spread of extremist ideologies and deads; like killing, torturing, and expelling thousands of families outside their hometowns, and using others as human shields."

"Eight years after this heinous crime, we call on the relevant parties, the international community, and its humanitarian organizations to help rebuild and lift the city of Mosul, aid the displaced families return, and put more effort into discovering the fate of the missing people."

The Commission called for justice for the victims and prosecution of the perpetrators of crimes against civilians in international courts "to ensure such heinous crimes do not take place anymore and offer compensations to the families of the victims."

