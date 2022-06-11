On the 8th anniversary of al-Sistani's fatwa, Defense Mobilization in Diyala organizes a "celebratory protest" 

Shafaq News/ The fighters of the Defense Mobilization in Diyala on Saturday organized a military parade on the eighth anniversary of the "sufficiency Jihad" fatwa issued by Iraq's top Shiite cleric Ali al-Sistani.

The fighters seized the opportunity to demand the disbursement of eight years in salary arrears.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the acting commissioner of al-Miqdadiyah district, Hatem al-Tamimi, described the event as a "celebratory protest" that "celebrates the eighth anniversary of the non-sectarian fatwa" but "protests the delay of salaries that date back to 2014."

One of the fighters told Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "more than 3,500 fighters from Aimmat al-Baqih brigade serve in Diyala's hottest areas. Without any financial support, we fend off and clash with ISIS militants. Many have been killed and more have been injured."

The Defense Mobilization is a paramilitary group stationed on the outskirts of al-Miqdadiyah district. The group serves in the first line of contact with ISIS extremist groups operating in northern al-Miqdadiyah and the Hemrin mountains. Many fighters were lost to brazen attacks by rifles and explosive devices.