On the 7th anniversary, Speicher victims' families expect the 31st group of bodies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-14T11:10:32+0000
On the 7th anniversary, Speicher victims' families expect the 31st group of bodies

Shafaq News/ The Military Forensic Medicine Center at Al-Muthanna Airport in central Baghdad, called on the families of the Camp Speicher massacre victims, mentioned in the 31st list, to review the Directorate and receive the victims' bodies. 

 The center called on the families to, "bring identification documents and death certificates."

Yesterday was the seventh anniversary of the Camp Speicher massacre committed by ISIS against the security forces, during the terrorist organization's occupation of Mosul and part of Saladin.

