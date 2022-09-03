Report

On al-Arbaeen, Iran to hold photography galleries at four border-crossings with Iraq

Date: 2022-09-03T13:15:12+0000
On al-Arbaeen, Iran to hold photography galleries at four border-crossings with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran's "Youth Cinema" association organized photography galleries at four border-crossings with Iraq, the media department said on Saturday.

The "Photo of Arbaeen" will select forty from 510 artworks of 133 artists in 58 centers affiliated with the association throughout the country.

The selected photographs will be portrayed in four border-crossings with Iraq, the statement said.

"The artworks depict many symbols related to Ashura and the revolution of Imam Hussein against injustice and corruption...as well as the Arbaeen march," the association said.

