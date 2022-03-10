On Women International Day, Street in Baghdad is renamed "Zaha Hadid"

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Municipality announced that the main street in Baghdad is marked with the name of Iraqi international architect "Zaha Hadid."

In a statement, the Municipality sad that the street linked the new Central Bank of Iraq building and Baghdad University Square in the Karrada district in the capital is now named "the Street of Zaha Hadid."

He pointed out that "Baghdad Mayor chose several Iraqi figures in artistic, architectural, social, humanitarian and literary fields."

He added, "The late Architect (Hadid) was the best example of a successful Iraqi woman, and she proved her uniqueness by making art and beauty, as she gained international fame and left her signature in international places."

"the Iraqi woman has become a source of pride in the world; she deserves all appreciation, attention, and praise for the sacrifices she made in creating a conscious and educated generation, a defender of the rights of his country, a guardian, and a glory maker throughout history." The statement concluded.

Zaha Mohammad Hadid (31 October 1950 – 31 March 2016) is an Iraqi-British architect, artist, and designer, recognized as a significant figure in architecture of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

At the age of 65, Hadid died of a heart attack at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, where she was being treated for bronchitis.

Some of her significant projects are Scorpion Tower of Miami, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Sky Park Residence in Slovakia, Nanjing International Youth Cultural Centre, Innovation Tower, Hong Kong Polytechnic University.