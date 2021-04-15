On Targeting Ain Al-Asad Air Base, PMF denies

Shafaq News / A leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) denied, on Thursday, that Ain Al-Asad Air Base was targeted with missile strikes.

Qatari Al-Obeidi, said in a press release "from the early morning, the security forces are deployed intensively in the desert areas near Ain Al-Asad, which prevents any possible security breach."

Earlier, social media and some local media outlets had reported that the Ain Al-Asad air base in Al-Anbar had been attacked by missile strikes.

Ain Al-Asad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and United States Armed Forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate of western Iraq, approximately 180km west of Baghdad.

The base is also used by British Armed Forces in Iraq. It was originally known as Qadisiyah Airbase. It was the second largest US military airbase in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.