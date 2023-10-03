On National Day: Romanowski congratulates al-Maliki, reaffirms support for Iraq's stability

Shafaq News / The Former Prime Minister and Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, confirmed today, Tuesday, Iraq's readiness to hold local elections during a meeting with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Elena Romanowski.

According to a statement by his media office, al-Maliki received Ambassador Romanowski in his office today. At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador Romanowski extended her congratulations to al-Maliki on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Iraq, wishing the Iraqi people further progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed the future of bilateral relations between the two countries. They also discussed Iraq's participation in recent United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York, highlighting Baghdad's commitment to active participation in international forums and maintaining a positive relationship with the international community.

Furthermore, al-Maliki emphasized that Iraq aspires to have balanced relations with all nations worldwide, based on cooperation and mutual respect for common interests. He explained that Iraq is preparing for local elections characterized by transparency and integrity, with the aim of restoring the effectiveness of local governments to provide services to citizens.

In response, the US Ambassador reaffirmed her country's support for Iraq's stability and reiterated the commitment to providing necessary assistance to the Iraqi people within the framework of the strategic agreement between the two nations, as stated by al-Maliki's media office.