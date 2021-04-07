On Iraq-U.S. dialogue, Al-Kadhimi to form a committee, discusses the outcomes with Shiite politicians

Shafaq News / The General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced, on Wednesday, that a technical committee is formed to hold talks with Washington for implementing the outcomes of the Iraqi-U.S. strategic dialogue.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool said in a statement Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has directed to form a committee headed by the Chief of Staff of the Army to hold technical talks with the American side to find mechanisms to implement the security and military outcomes of the strategic dialogue.

In the same context, a political source told Shafaq News Agency that the Prime Minister held, today evening, a meeting with Shiite political forces to discuss the Iraq-U.S. strategic dialogue file in addition to Al-Kadhimi's recent visits to the Gulf countries.