Omicron will propel the fourth wave's tally.. but with milder symptoms, Iraqi epidemiologist says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T11:19:20+0000

Shafaq News/ The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq will be characterized by higher transmission and milder symptoms, epidemiologist Haidar Hantoush said on Thursday. Hantoush told Shafaq News Agency, "the data shows that the virus will spread on a massive scale in the country. Fortunately, its symptoms are milder. Elders and chronically ill patients can still develop complications." "The majority of the cases are upper airway infections due to the Omicron variant," he said, "of course, vaccinated patients will have less severe symptoms."

related

Omicron cases detected in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-06 11:37:20

What we know so far about Omicron, the new COVID 'variant of concern'

Date: 2021-11-27 19:22:52

No Omicron cases had been registered in Iraq, official says

Date: 2021-11-29 14:45:21

No Omicron in Iraq, Ministry of Health confirms

Date: 2021-12-18 21:17:48

MoH spokesperson refutes media reports on detecting Omicron cases in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-26 16:40:22