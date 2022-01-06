Omicron will propel the fourth wave's tally.. but with milder symptoms, Iraqi epidemiologist says
Date: 2022-01-06T11:19:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq will be characterized by higher transmission and milder symptoms, epidemiologist Haidar Hantoush said on Thursday.
Hantoush told Shafaq News Agency, "the data shows that the virus will spread on a massive scale in the country. Fortunately, its symptoms are milder. Elders and chronically ill patients can still develop complications."
"The majority of the cases are upper airway infections due to the Omicron variant," he said, "of course, vaccinated patients will have less severe symptoms."