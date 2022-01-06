Omicron cases detected in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T11:37:20+0000

Shafaq News/ Five COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant have been detected in Duhok, Kurdistan's Minister of Health Saman Barzanji said on Thursday. Barzanji said in a press conference earlier today, "the patients are members of the same family. They live in Duhok and recently returned from abroad." The Minister added that their condition is stable and does not require medical care. "Duhok's health directorate has taken the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus," he said. The Minister did not reveal the country the patients returned from. The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced today registering Omicron cases among members of a family that just returned to the country and a group of foreign diplomats.

