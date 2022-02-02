Omicron accounts to 50% of the COVID-19 cases in Iraq, MoH spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Iraqi Ministry of Health (MoH) warned of the COVID-19 infection rate surge amid the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

Member of MoH's media team, Roba Falah, told Shafaq News Agency, "vaccination turnout are still below than the desirable level. To protect the citizens, we must boost the vaccination rates to reach herd immunity."

"The virus continues to spread and the infection rates continue to rise due to the public's poor compliance with the preventive measures," she added.

"Omicron accounts to 50% of the positive cases," she continued, "it is imperative to receive the vaccine at this stage reduce the risk of Contracting the virus and prevent the emergence of new variants."

"Low vaccination turnout contributed to the current wave. Unvaccinated persons are more vulnerable to the virus and they are the bulk of infected people's cluster," she said.

After a few months characterized by low caseload, COVID-19 cases resurged in January. Yesterday, 7,901 persons tested positive for the virus and 16 persons died from kts complications.