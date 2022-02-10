Report

Omar Nizar may be referred to the military court for "his actions"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-10T21:42:21+0000
Omar Nizar may be referred to the military court for "his actions"

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior launched, on Thursday, an inquiry council against Lt. Col. Omar Nizar. He is accused of murder and torture crimes during the Mosul war and the October protests.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "all the charges against Nizar are back to 2017," noting that "he was summoned today to the Ministry of Interior, to take his statements and return to work, until the completion of the investigation."

The source added that if he is found guilty; he will be referred to the Military Court.

Earlier, Nizar posted a video calling the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to meet him and hear his "grievance," describing what he is accused of as an "attack from the enemies of Iraq."

The "End Impunity" Organization probed the torture claims and revealed that the Officer was involved in murder and torture cases against civilians during the liberation operations in 2016 and the widespread protests in several Iraqi cities.

The hashtag #HoldOmarAccountable goes viral on social media. People call the Iraqi authorities to prosecute Omar Nizar and all those involved in killing and torturing civilians.

