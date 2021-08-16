Oman imposes quarantine on people coming from Iraq and Iran

Shafaq News/ Oman decided on Monday to impose a mandatory quarantine for those returning or arriving from Iraq and Iran until further notice.

The Supreme Committee for Combating Corona Virus in the Sultanate told the Gulf Cooperation Council, that the decision includes Omani citizens coming from these two countries, starting from Tuesday, August 17, 2021 ar 1200 p.m.

This decision comes after Iraq and Iran recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 infections.

According to Worldometers, Iraq recorded 1,784,594 cases and 19,740 deaths.

Meanwhile, Iran registered 4,467,015 cases and 98,483 deaths.