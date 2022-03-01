Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Old Video Of US Aid Worker Rescuing Little Girl In Iraq Shared As Ukraine

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-01T14:18:26+0000
Old Video Of US Aid Worker Rescuing Little Girl In Iraq Shared As Ukraine

Shafaq News / An old video showing an American aid worker running through gunfire from ISIS to save a little girl, is being shared falsely claiming that the video is from Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he is launching a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, following which Russia invaded the country. Ukraine is currently witnessing conflict in several cities including the capital Kyiv, with constant Russian airstrikes. Russia has faced condemnation from several countries for waging war, with footage of distress and hardships in Ukraine flooding social media.

In the viral video, a man wearing a bulletproof vest over a black T-shirt can be seen running and bringing a young girl back to safety as two other soldiers give him cover by opening fire at an enemy position. 

The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "#Russia #Ukraine War: If you want to see real hero then don't miss this video Salute"

Source: Boom

related

An alliance reveals political deals and attempts to change Al-Halbusi

Date: 2019-07-07 17:11:41
An alliance reveals political deals and attempts to change Al-Halbusi

COVID-19: 2900+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-30 14:02:19
COVID-19: 2900+ new cases in Iraq today

Senior Iraqi official calls for repatriating Iraqi nationals from Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-14 20:01:11
Senior Iraqi official calls for repatriating Iraqi nationals from Ukraine

Iraq uses industrial radiography to detect pollution

Date: 2020-08-21 06:16:24
Iraq uses industrial radiography to detect pollution

Parliamentary Security committee: Bombing operations will cause serious damages in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-28 15:22:37
Parliamentary Security committee: Bombing operations will cause serious damages in Iraq

Hussein discusses with his Saudi counterpart enhancing the Baghdad-Riyadh relations

Date: 2021-04-01 07:32:43
Hussein discusses with his Saudi counterpart enhancing the Baghdad-Riyadh relations

"Arar" border crossing to be opened soon

Date: 2020-08-10 15:26:26
"Arar" border crossing to be opened soon

A new attack on US-Coalition convoys

Date: 2020-09-17 18:50:38
A new attack on US-Coalition convoys