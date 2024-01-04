Oil Products Distribution Company sees surge in fuel supply via electronic payments

Shafaq News / The General Manager of the Oil Products Distribution Company, Hussein Talib, revealed on Thursday an increase in fuel supply rates through electronic payment cards.

Talib stated that "the company introduced the electronic payment service since April last year, gradually implementing the experience at fueling stations in Baghdad and the governorates," noting that "sales using electronic cards reached 35 million in April of last year, while November of the previous year recorded more than 350 million dinars," indicating the success of the trial.

Talib explained that "the first quarter of the current year will witness a gradual transition to complete electronic payment throughout Iraq," confirming that "the company has distributed the governorates among licensed electronic payment companies approved by the Central Bank (CBI)."