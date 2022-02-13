Officials warn of evacuating Abu Saida from its residents

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T18:00:17+0000

Shafaq News/ Local officials of Diyala governorate warned of evacuating Abu Saida district from its residents due to the lack of services and the continuous security breaches. The head of the security committee in Abu Saida district's dissolved council, Awad al-Rabi'i told Shafaq News agency that the district's residents live in fear of tribal conflicts and ongoing tension, as the Federal government did not adopt a clear plan to end address the situation. He added that many of Abu Saida's residents left the district and sold their houses cheaply, to escape the deteriorating security situation. The district also suffers from administrative gaps. He said that the security forces are putting all efforts to secure the district, pointing out that the problem will not be solved until arrest warrants are not implemented against outlaws and criminals. For his part, the deputy commissioner of al-Miqdadiyah, Hatem Abed Jawad al-Tamimi, that the bad security situation made the presence of state departments in the district ineffective, noting that the solution relies on the hand of the tribal figures and the residents. Abu Saida district (30 Km northeast of Baquba) is witnessing violent tribal conflicts for years, which prompted many of its residents to leave it and seek safe residences somewhere else.

