Officials of different Shiite parties join the Sadrist movement

Shafaq News / An informed political source said that several officials affiliated with influential Shiite parties and coalitions have recently joined the Sadrist movement, led by Muqtada al-Sadr, who did not hide his will to compete for the position of Prime minister in the upcoming elections.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that those officials are currently affiliated with the State of Law coalition, the Islamic Virtue Party, and the Badr Organization.

Source added that these officials began attending the Sadrist movement's meetings, indicating that the leadership of the movement is considering making changes in the management of the political body.

The Godfather behind all these transformations is an influential representative of the Sadrist movement, the source pointed out.