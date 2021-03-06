Official: youth is a part of the Pope’s speech in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sport, Adnan Dirjal said on Saturday the Pope will deliver a part of his speech to the young people.

Dirjal said in a statement the Pope showed interest in the youth, their orientations, their care, and the necessity to secure job opportunities for them, describing them as “the future of the earth and its inhabitants.”

He pointed out that the speech which will be hold tomorrow, Sunday, at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil Governorate, will also include great messages to youth including support.

The Pope will be received officially in Erbil Airport on March 7 where he will meet the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and the civil and religious authorities.

Then head to Mosul where he will pray for the war victims in Hosh Al-Baya and return to Erbil, where will celebrate mass in Franso Hariri Football Stadium.