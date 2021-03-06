Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Official: youth is a part of the Pope’s speech in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-06T13:00:29+0000
Official: youth is a part of the Pope’s speech in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sport, Adnan Dirjal said on Saturday the Pope will deliver a part of his speech to the young people.

Dirjal said in a statement the Pope showed interest in the youth, their orientations, their care, and the necessity to secure job opportunities for them, describing them as “the future of the earth and its inhabitants.”

He pointed out that the speech which will be hold tomorrow, Sunday, at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil Governorate, will also include great messages to youth including support.

The Pope will be received officially in Erbil Airport on March 7 where he will meet the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and the civil and religious authorities.

Then head to Mosul where he will pray for the war victims in Hosh Al-Baya and return to Erbil, where will celebrate mass in Franso Hariri Football Stadium.

related

Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Date: 2021-02-02 11:37:23
Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-09 14:21:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

U.S. Ambassador to Iraq visited Erbil today

Date: 2021-02-25 17:52:42
U.S. Ambassador to Iraq visited Erbil today

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-12-08 09:04:11
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Date: 2019-10-06 12:37:53
Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-10 14:03:40
Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad

A delegation from the federal judiciary to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-28 20:21:44
A delegation from the federal judiciary to visit Erbil tomorrow

Erbil's governor hopes the Supreme Committee will not make a decision that burdens the citizens

Date: 2021-03-03 11:55:12
Erbil's governor hopes the Supreme Committee will not make a decision that burdens the citizens