Official urges al-Sudani to remove corrupt people from security apparatus

Shafaq News / Sahwat al-Iraq Conference, led by Ahmad Abu Risha, stated on Monday that some influential figures from the former regime had infiltrated the security apparatus again, calling on Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani to get rid of them "without mercy".

A statement by the conference said, "Some corrupt opportunists who were influential in the security apparatus during the former regime have infiltrated these agencies again by presenting fake loyalties."

"The noble and competent individuals are still neglected and abandoned, and no one has knocked on their doors, while the beneficiaries continue their corruption and mismanagement", it added.

The conference urged the Prime Minister to reform these agencies and rid them of those individuals, emphasizing that "there is no immunity or exception for the corrupt."