Official: the Minister of Finance should be dismissed for his "failed and rejected" policies

Shafaq News / A member of the Parliamentary Services Committee, Manar Abdul-Muttalib Al-Shadidi demanded, on Monday, to dismiss the Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, for his "failed and rejected" financial policies that starve the people and punish the poor.

Al-Shadidi said to Shafaq News Agency, "The Minister of Finance submits proposals that provoke popular and official public opinion through attempts to impose an income tax and accuse Parliament of including it in the budget,”

According to the Deputy, the Minister is working under the cover of Iraq's obligations towards the World Bank and maximizing non-oil imports, “which are arguments and justifications rejected by parliament and the people."

She warned that "the current finance minister is a signal of economic crisis and living disasters that affect all people...The current prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, must confront the finance minister's sabotage policies or dismiss him to preserve the national economy from collapse and avoid popular anger."

Last Thursday, leaked document circulated by local media reported that Finance Minister Ali Allawi suggested t apply tax deduction on the salaries of employees, with a retroactive effect for the past three months.