Official's candidacy terminated for violating electoral campaign regulations 

Shafaq News/ IHEC decided today to ban the official of al-Takaddom movement -led by Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi- who is a candidate from Saladin, from running for the elections due to his violation of the electoral campaign regulations.

A statement by the commission said that the Board of Commissioners decided to cancel the endorsement of the candidate, Shaalan Abdul-Jabbar Ali, from the first electoral district of Saladin Governorate, and withholding his votes on polling day for violating the electoral campaign system."

It indicated that Ali exploited the state's resources and spent public money on his electoral campaign.