Official reveals the reason behind postponing the Coordination Framework with al-Sadr

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework revealed today the main reason for postponing its meeting with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, at his house in Najaf.

The leader in the Wisdom Movement, Rahim Al-Aboudi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The second meeting between the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr and the coordinating framework in al-Hannana, was postponed to await the decision of the Federal Court and its decision on the submitted appeals", Noting that the appeal submitted by the leader of Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, postponed the meeting, which will be held after the Court issues its final ruling

Al-Aboudi added, "the Sadrist movement is still working to form a majority government, which is difficult, especially since the political situation does not allow doing so."

Al-Sadr was supposed to receive last Tuesday, in his house in Al-Hannana in Najaf, the leaders of the coordination framework.

The Federal Court has set today, Monday, the 13th of this month, as the date to consider a claim to annul the results of the Iraqi elections, which was submitted by Hadi Al-Amiri, the head of Al-Fatah coalition.

Al-Amiri confirmed earlier that the coalition will abide by the Federal Court's decision regarding his request to annul the election results, whatever it is.