Official: nine rockets target a Turkish base in Nineveh 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-25T12:52:29+0000
Official: nine rockets target a Turkish base in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ A volley of rockets landed near a Turkish military base in the district of Bashiqa, northeastern Nineveh, Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Agency said on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the agency, nine "Grad" rockets landed in the vicinity of the base at 13:50 (Iraq time), causing no casualties.

The rockets were fired by a truck-mounted launcher from a remote territory between the villages of al-Fadliyah and al-Kanounah inside the Bashiqa district.

The agency posted pictures of flames catching the truck used to propel the rockets.

