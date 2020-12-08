Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-08T09:04:11+0000
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / heads of political blocs meet in the capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday, to discuss developments in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, and Secretary-General of the Islamic Dawa Party, Nouri al-Maliki are attended the meeting which is hold in the Government palace; an informed source told Shafaq News Agency.

The meeting will discuss the political, security, economic and health developments on the Iraqi arena.

In the other hand, A meeting head by the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani began in Erbil to discuss the situation in Kurdistan and Iraq especially protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah and the financial due of the region in Baghdad 2021 budget.

The meeting includes the three main parties in Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and the Change Movement.

The meeting comes on the impact of escalating protests in Sulaymaniyah Governorate since last week, against delayed payment of employees' salaries and the financial crisis in the region.

The protests were punctuated by widespread acts of violence during which people were killed and many others were injured, as well as setting fire to party headquarters and government institutions.

related

Iraq sets a new Covid-19 record.. 21 fatalities and 781 new confirmed cases

Date: 2020-06-03 19:07:25
Iraq sets a new Covid-19 record.. 21 fatalities and 781 new confirmed cases

Baghdad proposes to establish a joint oil company with Erbil

Date: 2020-10-13 10:16:30
Baghdad proposes to establish a joint oil company with Erbil

Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Date: 2020-10-13 10:58:25
Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

Date: 2020-08-12 20:31:57
Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-11-24 12:04:03
Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

Date: 2020-11-26 09:36:21
There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Date: 2019-10-06 12:37:53
Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Lavrov: We are satisfied with the relations normalization between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2019-10-07 12:54:05
Lavrov: We are satisfied with the relations normalization between Baghdad and Erbil