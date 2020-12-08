Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / heads of political blocs meet in the capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday, to discuss developments in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, and Secretary-General of the Islamic Dawa Party, Nouri al-Maliki are attended the meeting which is hold in the Government palace; an informed source told Shafaq News Agency.

The meeting will discuss the political, security, economic and health developments on the Iraqi arena.

In the other hand, A meeting head by the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani began in Erbil to discuss the situation in Kurdistan and Iraq especially protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah and the financial due of the region in Baghdad 2021 budget.

The meeting includes the three main parties in Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and the Change Movement.

The meeting comes on the impact of escalating protests in Sulaymaniyah Governorate since last week, against delayed payment of employees' salaries and the financial crisis in the region.

The protests were punctuated by widespread acts of violence during which people were killed and many others were injured, as well as setting fire to party headquarters and government institutions.