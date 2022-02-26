Official: four Iraqis detained by Ukrainian authorities released

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that four Iraqis detained by Ukrainian authorities have been released, urging the Iraqi nationals residing in Ukraine to pursue caution.

The Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said that four Iraqi nationals were heading to the Polish borders with Ukraine when the police apprehended them in Lviv in western Ukraine.

Al-Sahhaf said that the detainees were released when the Iraqi embassy contacted the Ukrainian authorities as soon as it learned about their detention.

Earlier today, the spokesperson to the Iraqi embassy denied the media reports about the detention of an Iraqi citizen by the Ukrainian security forces.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Polish authorities hindered Iraqis leaving Ukraine from entering the country. The source said that they were arrested by the Polish border guards.