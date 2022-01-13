Report

Official: former Sadrist MP assumes his duties as Najaf Governor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-13T16:28:12+0000
Official: former Sadrist MP assumes his duties as Najaf Governor

Shafaq News/ Najaf's Governor-designate, Mazen al-Waeli, officially commenced his duties as the head of the Governorate earlier today, Thursday.

Al-Waeli was assigned to the duties of the governor by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during the latter's visit to the southern governorate.

The new governor is a former MP in the Sadrist bloc that won 73 seats in the recent parliamentary election.

The head of the Sadrist bloc, Hasan al-Azzari, posted on his personal Facebook page, "the Governorate of Holy Najaf will enter a new phase of construction, services, and combat against corruption and corrupts."

