Official files complaint against al-HalbousI's Taqadum party
Shafaq News / Himen Tahsin Hamid, the Director-General of the Department of Party Affairs and Political Organizations at the Independent High Electoral Commission, filed a complaint today, Thursday, against the Taqadum party led by the dismissed Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi.
According to the request addressed to the Judicial Commission for Elections, the complaint was based on al-Halbousi's contracting with the American company BGR and sending funds to them without the knowledge or consent of the Department of Party Affairs and Political Organizations.
Hamid clarified that a committee was formed within their department (Department of Party Affairs and Political Organizations) pursuant to Administrative Order No. 33 dated November 28th, to investigate the actions of the party.
He pointed out that the recommendations of the committee within the department led to the referral of the matter to the Judicial Commission for Elections at the Commission, and the issuance of an appropriate decision based on the provisions of Political Parties Law No. 36 of 2015.