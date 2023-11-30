Official files complaint against al-HalbousI's Taqadum party

Shafaq News / Himen Tahsin Hamid, the Director-General of the Department of Party Affairs and Political Organizations at the Independent High Electoral Commission, filed a complaint today, Thursday, against the Taqadum party led by the dismissed Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

According to the request addressed to the Judicial Commission for Elections, the complaint was based on al-Halbousi's contracting with the American company BGR and sending funds to them without the knowledge or consent of the Department of Party Affairs and Political Organizations.

Hamid clarified that a committee was formed within their department (Department of Party Affairs and Political Organizations) pursuant to Administrative Order No. 33 dated November 28th, to investigate the actions of the party.