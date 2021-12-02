Official discloses details about al-Sadr's meeting with the leaders of the coordination framework

Shafaq News/ The head of the political body of the Sadrist movement, Ahmed al-Mutairi, disclosed al-Sadr's two conditions to the leaders of the coordination framework to let them participate in the new government.

Al-Mutairi said in a statement that Al-Sadr renewed, during his meeting with the leaders of the coordination framework in Hadi Al-Amiri's house, his call for a national majority government, the fight against corruption, and holding the corrupt accountable.

Al-Sadr stressed that if the leaders of the framework wish to participate in the government, they must hand over the weapons of al-Hashd al-Shaabi's armed factions and hold the corrupt accountable.

He added, "Al-Sadr assured the attendees that civil peace is a red line for everyone. He also mentioned that the religious authority in Iraq has not met with politicians for a long time, which indicates its dissatisfaction with the political blocs."

Al-Sadr called, according to al-Mutairi, "Let us send a message, love and apology to the religious authority and the people. Let us present a government of a national political majority to save Iraq."