Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Official discloses details about al-Sadr's meeting with the leaders of the coordination framework

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-02T19:54:47+0000
Official discloses details about al-Sadr's meeting with the leaders of the coordination framework

Shafaq News/ The head of the political body of the Sadrist movement, Ahmed al-Mutairi, disclosed al-Sadr's two conditions to the leaders of the coordination framework to let them participate in the new government.

Al-Mutairi said in a statement that Al-Sadr renewed, during his meeting with the leaders of the coordination framework in Hadi Al-Amiri's house, his call for a national majority government, the fight against corruption, and holding the corrupt accountable.

Al-Sadr stressed that if the leaders of the framework wish to participate in the government, they must hand over the weapons of al-Hashd al-Shaabi's armed factions and hold the corrupt accountable.

He added, "Al-Sadr assured the attendees that civil peace is a red line for everyone. He also mentioned that the religious authority in Iraq has not met with politicians for a long time, which indicates its dissatisfaction with the political blocs."

Al-Sadr called, according to al-Mutairi, "Let us send a message, love and apology to the religious authority and the people. Let us present a government of a national political majority to save Iraq."

related

The Sadrist welcomes the political work with independents

Date: 2021-10-22 21:02:06
The Sadrist welcomes the political work with independents

Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Date: 2021-11-18 15:49:31
Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Date: 2020-11-27 17:08:33
Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Al-Sadr does not seek monopoly, Sadrist figure asserts

Date: 2021-10-25 14:32:48
Al-Sadr does not seek monopoly, Sadrist figure asserts

Sadrist movement to lead a 180-MP alliance to form a majority government, source says

Date: 2021-11-21 14:04:42
Sadrist movement to lead a 180-MP alliance to form a majority government, source says

“supporting the sect” will be the Sadrist movement’s slogan in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-12-04 18:33:41
“supporting the sect” will be the Sadrist movement’s slogan in the upcoming elections

In the absence of al-Maliki, the Coordination Framework to convene with the Sadrist movement

Date: 2021-10-28 10:22:10
In the absence of al-Maliki, the Coordination Framework to convene with the Sadrist movement

The Sadrist movement issues a statement regarding activist Ahmed al-Washah

Date: 2021-11-21 17:01:38
The Sadrist movement issues a statement regarding activist Ahmed al-Washah