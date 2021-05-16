Official decision prohibits security forces from moving in Basra

Shafaq News / A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the head of Basra operations commander issued an order prohibiting the entry/exit of any security force to and from the governorate, including the including al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces, except upon an exclusive approval."

Commander Ali Al-Majidi was appointed on May 14, replacing Major General Akram Saddam.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi removed Saddam from his post, against the backdrop of an attack that targeted a security force from Baghdad while arresting some wanted armed factions' leaders.