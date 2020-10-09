Official committee to investigate the death of a Korean company director in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, directed to form a high-level investigation committee to investigate the suicide of the director of a Korean company in Al-Faw port in Basra Governorate.

The Director of the Relations and Information Department in the Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, said that the committee will work alongside another investigative committee formed by the Basra Provincial Police Directorate immediately after the incident and under judicial supervision.

On Friday, the security authorities in Basra found the body of the director of the Korean company a few days after signing a huge contract in Al-Faw port.