Official calls on the government to address the mines and war remnants crisis in Baiji

Date: 2021-10-22T13:32:31+0000

Shafaq News/ A government official in Saladin warned of mines and war remnants that have been scattered in Baiji areas for more than six years, which have not been removed or treated so far. The deputy commissioner of Baiji district, north of Saladin, Muhammad Mahmoud al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News Agency; "About 60% of Baiji areas liberated from ISIS since 2016 are still infested with mines and war remnants, which are time bombs that claim the lives of innocent civilians." Al-Jubouri blamed the government and the Ministry of Environment for the "reluctance" of the file of mines and war remnants in the district. He pointed out that dealing with mines requires great efforts from the government and international organizations, despite the contract concluded with the British company to remove mines, but the company's work is very slow and has not achieved tangible results for several years now. Baiji district, north of Saladin Governorate, is inhabited by about 175,000 people. It fell to ISIS terrorist gangs in 2014 before it was liberated by security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi in fierce battles that lasted for more than a year.

