Official arrested on charges of wasting more than one million dinars of public money in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Federal Integrity Commission arrested the head of a procurement committee in the Nineveh Governorate Water Directorate, on charges of wasting public money.

The Commission's Investigation Department said in a statement that it had arrested the head of the procurement committee for gas oil in the Nineveh Governorate Water Directorate, and a member of the committee, after accusing him of wasting public money, and disbursing 497,000,000 dinars, under the pretext of purchasing 690,000 liters of gas oil, while the total amount allocated for the purchase is 1,500,000,000 dinars.

The accused made fake receipts showing that this amount was received by those responsible for water projects in the district, according to the statement.