Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Official announcement: Qa'ani visits al-Sadr in al-Hannana

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-08T16:45:48+0000
Official announcement: Qa'ani visits al-Sadr in al-Hannana

Shafaq News/ The commander of Iran's expeditional Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, held a meeting with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, earlier today, Tuesday.

The meeting took place at the residence of the Shiite cleric in al-Hannana, north of Najaf, according to a brief press release issued by his bureau.

Qa'ani's visit to Iraq is the third in less than a month amid the growing rift between the Shiite Iraqi parties since October 10.

Garnering the support of the leading Kurdish party (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP) and the two leading Sunni blocs (Takaddom and Azm), the bloc of the firebrand Shiite cleric -the biggest in the October 10 election- has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", which the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.

al-Sadr has said he will ally himself with whoever puts Iraq's national interests first. That is an indication that he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support.

For the maverick leader whose parliamentary bloc won 73 seats of the 329-seat assembly, the point of contention remains the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, whom he blames for the endemic corruption and even the ISIS invasion in 2014.

related

Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

Date: 2022-01-27 10:56:21
Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Date: 2021-01-19 17:59:35
I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Qa'ani fails to convince al-Sadr.. Coordination Framework considers offloading al-Maliki

Date: 2022-01-17 15:04:43
Qa'ani fails to convince al-Sadr.. Coordination Framework considers offloading al-Maliki

Within hours, Qaani meets with Muqtada Al-Sadr in Najaf, fails to find solutions

Date: 2022-01-17 20:01:44
Within hours, Qaani meets with Muqtada Al-Sadr in Najaf, fails to find solutions

Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 

Date: 2022-02-05 09:03:29
Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 

If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Date: 2021-01-26 19:20:55
If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Date: 2021-10-13 20:10:44
The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Al-Sadr: civil peace is not a game in our hands

Date: 2022-01-24 19:58:00
Al-Sadr: civil peace is not a game in our hands