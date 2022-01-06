Official: al-Kadhimi will supervise the administration of Najaf

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said he will personally supervise the administration of the governorate of Najaf.

Al-Kadhimi's statements came during an expanded meeting with the Najaf's departments during his visit to the Mid-Iraq governorate.

"The governorate needs special heeds for the particularity it enjoys," al-Kadhimi said, "this visit is purely administrative. It does not bear any political aspect. We came to gain first-hand information about its condition and help provide services to its residents."

"I came along with a huge Ministerial team to make swift decisions to address the problems, overcome the challenges, and help meet the governorate's needs."

"I will be supervising and following up the situation in Najaf," he continued, "we are working to establish a fund to aid developing the governorate."

"We instructed the relevant authorities to establish an independent municipality for the old city. A decree was issued to demarcate its land in order to preserve its historical value of the city and the qualifications of the head of the new municipality were set."

"The issue of unpaid lecturers in the governorate was addressed. We instructed the Ministry of Construction to solve the water and sewer problem, linking to the highway, and the pilgrimage road."

A source told Shafaq News Agency earlier this week that al-Kadhimi will not appoint a new governor of Najaf and will supervise its administration himself.

The source said that al-Kadhimi's decision does not interfere with the governance procedure and local administration. The Deputy Governor will be directly linked to al-Kadhimi.