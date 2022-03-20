Official: al-Kadhimi lands in Mosul

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday morning arrived in Nineveh's capital city, Mosul, flanked by a high-level delegation from Baghdad.

Authorities in Mosul ramped up security in preparation for the visit of the Prime Minister to the city.

Al-Kadhimi is scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremonials of al-Shifaa hospital established by the Husayni shrine on the right side of the city.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported a heavy security deployment throughout Mosul. Patrols were extensively deployed on both sides of thr city's main roads, and lorries were prohibited from entering Mosul before 0400 pm.