Official: UAV that crashed near Erbil belongs to the US-led Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-15T16:50:33+0000
Shafaq News/ The surveillance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that crashed near Erbil today, Wednesday, belongs to the US-led Global Coalition, an official statement revealed.

The Coalition said that the UAV went down in northern Erbil at 1:08 pm on Wednesday but caused no casualties.

The UAV "affected" an internet tower while landing, the statement said, and the Coalition officers are coordinating with the local authorities to assess the damages.

The statement said that the security authorities secured the UAV's wreck and started an investigation into the incident.

According to Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, the UAV crashed into an internet tower near Ankawa.

Khoshnaw told Shafaq News Agency that the UAV landed in the Kurd Gutyar area, causing no injuries.

A statement by the Counter-Terrorism Service of the Kurdistan region said that the accident was caused by a technical failure in the system of the surveillance UAV.

The statement confirmed that no casualties were reported.

