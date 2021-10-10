Report

Official: Saladin leads in terms voters' turnout..Najaf trails

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T14:12:06+0000
Official: Saladin leads in terms voters' turnout..Najaf trails

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) released earlier today, Sunday, a table demonstrating voters turnout rates in the Iraqi governorates by midday.

According to IHEC's data, followed by Diyala (26%) and Nineveh (25%), Saladin (27%) attained the highest turnout rate among the Iraqi governorates.

Only Najaf (12%) boosted a lower turnout rate than al-Sulaymaniyah that achieved only 16%.

In the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, 25% of the voters eligible to vote had cast their ballots by the time the table was released.

Nearly 20% of the voting-age population in Duhok and Kirkuk have cast a ballot by noon.

