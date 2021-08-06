Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Shafaq News/ Hassan al-Azari, the advisor of the leader of the Sadrist movement, confirmed, on Friday, that Muqtada Al-Sadr's decision to boycott the legislative elections is "definitive."

Al-Azari said in a statement, "Al-Sadr's decision not to participate in the 10-10-2021 elections is a final, decisive and firm decision."

He added, "No member of the Movement has the right to support, publish or promote any candidate ."

It’s noteworthy that last July, Al-Sadr, announced that it’s Movement will boycott of parliamentary elections.