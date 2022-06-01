Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Official: SDF hands 50 ISIS militants to the Iraq authorities

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-01T12:56:30+0000
Official: SDF hands 50 ISIS militants to the Iraq authorities

Shafaq News/ Kurdish-led Syria's Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over fifty Iraqi persons with ties to the ISIS extremist group to the Iraqi authorities at the country's western border crossing of Trebil, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

JOC said that the Interior Ministry's federal intelligence agency will be in charge of the investigations and taking legal actions against the detainees.

Later today, Wednesday, two caravans transporting 150 families from northern Syria's al-Hol camp. The deported families of ISIS members will be located inside the controversial camp of al-Jadaa in Nineveh.

related

SDF extradites 100 ISIS terrorists to Iraq

Date: 2021-09-12 18:12:28
SDF extradites 100 ISIS terrorists to Iraq

Al-Hol refugee camp has become an ISIS stronghold, official says

Date: 2021-02-18 14:38:06
Al-Hol refugee camp has become an ISIS stronghold, official says

No ISIS infiltration from the Syrian borders, PMF

Date: 2021-02-19 12:03:41
No ISIS infiltration from the Syrian borders, PMF

22 kills in clashes between ISIS and the regime’s forces in the Syrian desert

Date: 2020-12-13 12:37:06
22 kills in clashes between ISIS and the regime’s forces in the Syrian desert

Four persons with ties to ISIS captured in separate operations in Saladin and al-Anbar 

Date: 2022-04-10 13:40:42
Four persons with ties to ISIS captured in separate operations in Saladin and al-Anbar 

Iraqi forces dismantle an ISIS network in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-19 09:55:50
Iraqi forces dismantle an ISIS network in Baghdad

US to offer 10 million$ to find the new ISIS leader

Date: 2020-09-25 06:03:21
US to offer 10 million$ to find the new ISIS leader

The Iraqi forces arrest a senior ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-04-19 10:29:10
The Iraqi forces arrest a senior ISIS leader in Kirkuk