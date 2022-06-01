Official: SDF hands 50 ISIS militants to the Iraq authorities

Shafaq News/ Kurdish-led Syria's Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over fifty Iraqi persons with ties to the ISIS extremist group to the Iraqi authorities at the country's western border crossing of Trebil, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a press release on Wednesday.

JOC said that the Interior Ministry's federal intelligence agency will be in charge of the investigations and taking legal actions against the detainees.

Later today, Wednesday, two caravans transporting 150 families from northern Syria's al-Hol camp. The deported families of ISIS members will be located inside the controversial camp of al-Jadaa in Nineveh.