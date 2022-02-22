Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Official: Nasiriyah court detains infamous QRF officer Omar Nizar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-22T13:45:29+0000
Official: Nasiriyah court detains infamous QRF officer Omar Nizar

Shafaq News/ Nasiriyah Investigation Court of Dhi Qar's Federal Court of Cassation on Wednesday said it detained officer Omar Nizar al-Obaidi for his role in crackdowns against demonstrators.

The media office of the Supreme Judicial Council said that "the defendant, a colonel of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF), appeared before the court today. The court recorded his statements on the case of al-Zaytoun in which he is charged of cracking down on demonstrators."

Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Dhi Qar said that the colonel was arrested per an arrest warrant issued in accordance with Article 409 of the Iraqi penal code for Homicide.

On February 20, Iraq's Ministry of Interior said that the defendant of the charges in the case of Mosul which was publicized by a journalist after a row with the QRF agency.

related

Minister of Trade cracks a list of decisions to support Dhi Qar in the wake of the COVID-19 hospital tragedy in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-07-13 15:34:11
Minister of Trade cracks a list of decisions to support Dhi Qar in the wake of the COVID-19 hospital tragedy in Nasiriyah

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Date: 2021-09-19 16:24:53
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Al-Ghanimi arrives in Nasiriyah heading a high-level security delegation

Date: 2021-02-25 10:24:57
Al-Ghanimi arrives in Nasiriyah heading a high-level security delegation

Sajjad al-Iraqi sparks the protests in Nasiriyah, again

Date: 2021-04-01 16:16:56
Sajjad al-Iraqi sparks the protests in Nasiriyah, again

The death toll of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy ranges between 92 to 100, sources say

Date: 2021-07-13 16:49:05
The death toll of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy ranges between 92 to 100, sources say

Thousands commemorate October Uprising Anniversary in Dhi Qar and Basra

Date: 2021-10-01 16:34:15
Thousands commemorate October Uprising Anniversary in Dhi Qar and Basra

Five wounded in Nasiriyah clashes today

Date: 2021-02-26 13:33:54
Five wounded in Nasiriyah clashes today

Two death cases registered in Nasiriyah prison during the past 24 hours

Date: 2021-05-18 09:02:22
Two death cases registered in Nasiriyah prison during the past 24 hours