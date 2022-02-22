Official: Nasiriyah court detains infamous QRF officer Omar Nizar

Shafaq News/ Nasiriyah Investigation Court of Dhi Qar's Federal Court of Cassation on Wednesday said it detained officer Omar Nizar al-Obaidi for his role in crackdowns against demonstrators.

The media office of the Supreme Judicial Council said that "the defendant, a colonel of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF), appeared before the court today. The court recorded his statements on the case of al-Zaytoun in which he is charged of cracking down on demonstrators."

Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Dhi Qar said that the colonel was arrested per an arrest warrant issued in accordance with Article 409 of the Iraqi penal code for Homicide.

On February 20, Iraq's Ministry of Interior said that the defendant of the charges in the case of Mosul which was publicized by a journalist after a row with the QRF agency.