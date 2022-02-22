Official: Minister Allawi summoned to appear before parliament on Monday

Shafaq News/ More than 100 lawmakers signed a petition to summon the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, for not appearing before the parliament for questioning on February 19 earlier this month.

A statement issued by the Iraqi parliament said that the parliament speaker and his deputies convened with the heads of the parliamentary blocs to ponder the parliament's agenda for the upcoming period.

The statement said that the meeting touched upon the selection of the parliamentary committees' members and the bills the former parliament did not complete due to the early election.

The meeting agreed on holding a vote on Monday on the parliamentary committees and the selection of their members.

"Meetings will continue to be held with the heads of parliamentary blocs to finalize the requirements of each committee ahead of the session," the statement said.

The statement said that Finance Minister Ali Allawi will be summoned to appear before the council in accordance with the internal law of the Iraqi Council of Representatives no. 13 of 2018, per a correspondence filed by MP Burhan al-Maamouri and approved by 100 other MPs.