Official: KDP and PUK to engage the talks with Baghdad by a single delegation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-05T14:02:33+0000
Shafaq News/ leading political parties in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will negotiate with Baghdad with a single agenda, KDP leading figure Hoshyar Zebari said.

Zebari's statements came during a joint press conference he held with the leading figure in the PUK, Imad Ahmed, today, Tuesday.

Earlier, a KDP delegation convened with representatives of the PUK Politburo in the latter's headquarters in al-Sulaymaniyah.

"This is the first meeting between both parties at the level of the Politburos. We laid emphasis on joining efforts in the negotiations with Baghdad," Zebari said, "we would like other parties to participate in the delegation and the talks. However, the relation between the PUK and us is what matters now. We will go to Baghdad together."

For his part, the PUK leader Imad Ahmed said, "our purpose of going to Baghdad is to guarantee the rights of the people of Kurdistan and the entitlements of the Region in the lineup of next federal government and the Iraqi state in order to be true partners in a new federal democratic Iraq and provide the best services to the Kurds and the entire Iraqi nation."

