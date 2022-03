Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament has set March 25 as a date for the session during which a new president of the republic will be elected.

According to a brief press release by the bureau of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, the legislative body is invited to elect a president on March 26.

Earlier today, the parliament rolled a list of 40 candidates vying for the post of the Iraqi presidency. Five members were deemed eligible for the race.