Official: Iraq's interior ministry assumes security responsibilities in five governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Interior has formally taken over security responsibilities in five governorates, with plans for additional transfers in the coming year, spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Brigadier Muqdad Miri told Shafaq News Agency that the transition, a large-scale process that requires a comprehensive of weaponry depots, is a key item on the current government's program.

"The handover of security responsibilities from the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Interior is a two-fold process, encompassing both constitutional aspects and rigorous testing of security units," Miri noted.

The transfer goes beyond mere administrative change, involving several essential steps, he said, "Most importantly, improving training programs, integrating the select formations, and a thorough reevaluation of the armament at the ministry of interior's disposal."

L"This marks a pivotal change, as the responsibility for city security has been entrusted to the Ministry of Interior," he continued, "previously, the army and various security agencies were involved in protecting cities under specific circumstances. With the considerable improvement in overall security, these units will revert to their original roles, allowing security responsibilities to shift exclusively to the Ministry of Interior's specialized units."

Notably, security responsibility has already been transferred in five provinces: Najaf, Karbala, Babil, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna. The Ministry of Interior plans to extend this transition to other provinces at the onset of the new year, with a gradual expansion process in place. This strategic move is part of the broader government plan to ensure effective governance and security across the entire nation.