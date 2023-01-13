Official Iranian comment on the Lira-Dollar crisis

Shafaq News / The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Kadhim al-Sadiq, commented on Iraq's Dinar crisis.

Al-Sadiq said in a tweet, "The Islamic Republic remains the number one supporter for Iraq's stability and development, despite all the accusations that aim to mislead the public opinion regarding the real responsible for the dollar rate crisis."

The ambassador's statement comes after some parties accused Iran of smuggling U.S. currency from Iraq to Baghdad, prompting Washington to impose sanctions on a number of Iraqi banks.