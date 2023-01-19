Official: Gulf Cup final rescheduled after postponement calls

Shafaq News/ The Gulf Cup trophy game has been rescheduled following deliberations with the Gulf Football Association, a member of Iraq's football association said in the aftermath of a deadly stampede near the Jaza'a al-Nakhla (Palm's Trunk) Stadium on Thursday.

Two people have been killed in the stampede that broke out hours before the Gulf Cup final fixture between the hosts and Oman, which was due to kick off at 7 pm. Medical and security sources say dozens of people have been injured.

Multiple sources said the final might be postponed or transferred to a neutral country.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Ghaleb al-Zemeli, a member of the Iraqi Football Association and the chairperson of the committee in charge of the tournament's security, said that the Gulf Football Association called off the fixture after the casualties were confirmed.

"The situation now is under control," he said, "the Gulf Football Association said that the match will definitely be postponed if another stampede takes place."

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Basra for an urgent meeting with officials. The governor and government ministers are reported to be in attendance.

To commensurate for the massive influx of fans, al-Minaa Stadium in Basra will be opened, and large screens are being installed to allow fans to watch the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Iraq's Minister of Interior, Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, issued an order to close the doors of the Palm Trunk stadium. The streets leading to the stadium were also closed.